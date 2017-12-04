Amber Ruffin, a writer and on-air personality on NBC’s Late Night with Set Meyers, is set to host the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards ceremony on February 11 at the Edison Ballroom in New York.

WGA

“I’m so excited to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards,” said Ruffin, who handles the Late Night segments “Amber Says What?” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.” “If you’re looking for hard-hitting satire on sexual assault allegations, Russia and the Republican tax plan — too bad! This is gonna be all hugs and rainbows! (The hugs will be consensual.)”

Ruffin also is a writer for Comedy Central’s Detroiters and a narrator on the cable net’s Drunk History. NBC is developing Going Dutch, Ruffin’s semi-autobiographical sitcom executive produced by Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker. The project explores what happens when a woman who moves abroad to escape her overbearing family and the responsibility of the family business returns home with her Dutch boyfriend.

The 2018 WGA Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, videogames, news, radio, promotional and graphic animation categories. The Los Angeles ceremony will be held concurrently at the Beverly Hilton.