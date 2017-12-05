Warner Bros Pictures has crossed the $5 billion mark at the global box office for the second time in studio history, led by five of its films released during 2017 eclipsing $500 million worldwide, a studio record.

Last week, Walt Disney Studios crossed the $5B mark in worldwide receipts for a third year in a row, the only studio to have reached the threshold three times.

The five WB pics that have passed $500M in 2017: DC tentpole Wonder Woman ($821.8M), New Line’s It ($694.2M), the just-released Justice League ($570.3), Kong: Skull Island ($566.7M) and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk ($525.0M). This year will mark the eighth time in the past nine years Warner Bros has earned more than $4 billion in a single year, another industry record.

“We are thrilled to reach this extraordinary benchmark as we come to the end of an amazing, record-setting year,” said Sue Kroll, WB’s president of worldwide marketing and distribution. “Surpassing $5 billion in a single year can only happen with an incredible level of hard work across all theatrical divisions, as well as the invaluable contributions of the many talented filmmakers and actors with whom we are so fortunate to collaborate. Congratulations to everyone who shares in this success.”

Three WB releases crossed $250 million worldwide in 2017: The Lego Batman Movie, New Line’s Annabelle: Creation and Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049 co-released with Sony.