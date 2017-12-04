The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed the field for Visual Effects Oscar nominations to 20, ranging from blockbusters and would-be blockbusters to specialty fare and two films that haven’t hit theaters yet.

The list includes seven of the year’s 10 biggest domestic grossers including the top four —Beauty and the Beast, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man Homecoming. It is peppered with others such huge-grossing films as Thor: Ragnarok and Logan alongside big-budget underperformers Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Alien: Covenant, Ghost in the Shell and specialty pics The Shape of Water and Okja.

The shortlist also features a pair of films that have yet to be released: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (December 18) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (December 20).

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary shortlist. Later this month, the committee will select the 10 films that will advance to nominations voting. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater.

Here is the full list of 20 films vying for the VFX Oscar:

Alien: Covenant

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Ghost in the Shell

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Justice League

Kong: Skull Island

Life

Logan

Okja

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Shape of Water

Spider-Man Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thor: Ragnarok

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman