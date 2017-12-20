Vikings and The Tudors creator Michael Hirst has launched his own independent production company and has struck a first-look deal with MGM. Hirst also has also set up his first project, a remake of Robert De Niro’s 1998 spy thriller Ronin.

Hirst has established Green Pavilion Entertainment with longtime producing partners Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn. The trio will develop and produce high-end dramas for international and domestic markets. The first-look deal with MGM, where he previously produced History’s Vikings, will see him produce dramas across a variety of genres.

He has also hired Sharon Remmer as Creative Director. Remmer was Head of Drama at Frank Spotnitz’ Big Light Productions, where she worked on shows including The Man in the High Castle and Medici: Masters of Florence.

Hirst said Green Pavilion was a long time in the making. “Everyone involved in this new venture has experience developing and making premium content which appeals to international audiences. Having MGM Television as an ally in this venture will help us to build on our strengths and draw the best writers, directors and creative talent in the industry to our projects.”

Said Mark Burnett, president of MGM’s Television Group and Digital, and Steve Stark, MGM’s President of Television Production and Development: “Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn have brilliantly shepherded Vikings for the past five years and during that time, we have witnessed firsthand the quality of artists and talent that this team have expertly assembled to produce premium content on a massive scale. We look forward to continue working with their whole team at Green Pavilion.”