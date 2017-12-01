Three employees at Vice Media have been fired amid a company investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct.

In a memo obtained by CNNMoney, the company’s global human resources officer Susan Tohyama wrote “the conduct of these employees ranged from verbal and sexual harassment to other behavior that is inconsistent with our policies, our values, and the way in which we believe colleagues should work together.” The employees were not named in the memo.

Vice Media confirmed last month that it was investigating allegations stemming from a Daily Beast report that a manager at the media company sexually harassed a female employee. According to that report, Vice interviewed several current and former Vice employees who claimed the millennial-skewing media company operated in a culture of harassing behavior.

The memo talked about “turning the page and starting a new chapter”, according to CNNMoney. “I am very serious about ensuring that this company’s policies and procedures are consistent with the best practices in the HR industry,” Tohyama wrote.

The company previously had new employees sign a “non-traditional workplace agreement” which stated in part that “While working at VICE, I acknowledge that I may be exposed to highly provocative material, some of it containing extremely explicit sexual and controversial content.” But a company spokesperson says, as recommended by the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board that Vice has assembled, the company has since done away with that agreement.

The Vice Media firings follow NBC’s ouster earlier this week of longtime Today show anchor Matt Lauer over alleged inappropriate behavior. The Lauer firing followed an ever-growing line of ousted industry figures over alleged sexual harassment, including Charlie Rose, Garrison Keilor, among others. Russell Simmons announced yesterday he was stepping away from his companies following sexual assault charges leveled against him by screenwriter Jenny Lumet.