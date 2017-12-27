Vanity Fair has apologized for a video in which six of its Hive editors attempted to make arch New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton, while sipping champagne.

“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” the publication said in a master stroke of understatement.

The suggested resolutions, in order:

It’s time to start working on your sequel to your book, “What Happened”: “What the Hell Happened.” Get someone on your tech staff to disable autofill on your iPhone so that typing in “F” doesn’t become “Form Exploratory Committee for 2020.” You know how on Anderson Cooper you were telling him about alternate-nostril breathing? You seemed really adept. You should try teaching a class. Take more photos in the woods. How else you are going to meet unsuspecting hikers? Take up a new hobby in the New Year: Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy – literally anything that will keep you from running again. Put away your James Comey voodoo doll. We all know you think James Comey cost you the election, and maybe he might have, but so did a handful of other things. It’s a year later and time to move on.

“So cheers to you Hillary Clinton,” the six wits concluded, condescendingly.

Before finally apologizing Wednesday – four days after posting – many had taken to to explain to Vanity Fair the inherent risk in sexist, ageist comedy that attempts to bully a former Secretary of State and first female presidential candidate of a major political party. Maybe most notably, Patricia Arquette, who suggested to VF:

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

Others suggested it was a serious misstep by Vanity Fair‘s new editor, stating the obvious:

1. I have some serious advice for @radhikajones, the brand new editor of @vanityfair, who took over from the legendary Graydon Carter and stepped immediately into a major scandal over a stupid sexist video. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 27, 2017

A former Clinton advisor went one step further, proposing people #CancelVanityFair:

Thanks @Eviljohna. And thanks to my friends/followers for amplifying your tweet about #CancelVanityFair. Suggesting the first woman to be a major party presidential nominee should take up knitting is a stunning lack of judgment on @VanityFair's part. Especially to end 2017. https://t.co/sWhhpLgyss — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States. Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

Maybe 6 New Year’s Resolutions for Vanity Fair are in order.

Anyway, here’s the video: