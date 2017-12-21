EXCLUSIVE: Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. isn’t debuting on USA Network until February 27 but attendees at next month’s Sundance Film Festival will get a preview glimpse at the true-crime anthology series.

Bringing the small screen to the increasingly TV filled Robert Redford founded fest, Unsolved will be presenting clips and a panel at the Blackhouse space on Park City’s Main Street at 4:30 PM on January 20, I’ve learned. The event will see EP, director and SFF vet Anthony Hemingway participating plus showrunner Kyle Long and co-producer and music supervisor Lyah Leflore.

Starring Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine, the first season of Unsolved focuses on the police investigations into the mid-1990s death of the two hip-hop legends. With Mark Taylor also as an EP, Marcc Rose portrays Tupac Shakur and Wavyy Jonez is Biggie Smalls in the Hemingway | Taylor produced series from Universal Cable Productions.

Emmy winner and The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story helmer Hemingway was at Sundance earlier this year for a similar Blackhouse event for the second season of the sadly now shuttered Underground, which was on WGN America. While the director may be the only one flying the Underground flag of sorts in Park City this year, Unsolved also sees stars Aisha Hinds and Amirah Vann in the new USA show as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and FBI Agent Justine Simon, respectively.

Of course, Hemingway is not the only return Park City participant, so to speak. Sundance 2018 marks the 11th year in a row that the Blackhouse Foundation has planted its own flag in the Utah town spotlighting African-American creators, talent and projects. Blackhouse will be open from January 19-22 on Main Street next month.

With more shows expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Unsolved is also not the only new series showing up in likely snowy Sundance in January. For instance, TNT’s January 22 premiering The Alienist will be have a debut screening on January 19 in Park City. The screening of the 1890s NYC set show based on Caleb Carr’s best seller will be followed with a Q&A with cast members Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning.

