TV One is suspending production of the Roland Martin-fronted NewsOne Now as a daily morning news show, the network announced today. The final live show of what’s billed as the only African-American daily newscast on television is scheduled for 7 AM Thursday, December 21.

TV One tried to save the program by making adjustments to the format, but the network says NewsOne Now did not gain traction with advertisers or viewers. TV One will attempt to restructure NewsOne Now in 2018 under a new format.

“We had to make a tough decision to suspend a show we all love,” TV One Interim General Manager Michelle L. Rice said. “Despite the best efforts of the many talented people who work on this amazing show day to day, NewsOne Now struggled to attract a wide audience. Like any other network, we had to make a difficult choice.”

NewsOne Now debuted in 2013, the idea of TV One CEO Alfred Liggins. “Providing a platform for black voices is in the DNA of our entire company,” said Liggins today. “We know there is a void in mainstream media, and we plan to continue to be an outlet for black news. Roland Martin will be a part of that plan.”

Although some staff cuts resulted from the show’s suspension, host and managing editor Martin will continue to be heard across all Urban One platforms. No other TV One staff will be impacted.

“I am undoubtedly saddened by NewsOne Now ending daily production,” said Martin. “We set out to give America, specifically Black America, a show that spoke to our issues, concerns and unique perspective. And we did just that.”