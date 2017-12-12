The Television Academy has announced some 2018 rules changes for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Academy has restructured the Outstanding Variety Special and Special Class to eliminate the confusing “special class” designation. The categories are now Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

In addition, some of the costume, directing and sound editing categories have been split and redefined.

Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie is now split into Outstanding Period Costumes and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming is now split into Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

And Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series (Drama or Comedy) is now split into Outstanding Sound Editing for a Half-Hour Series (Comedy, Drama or Animation) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a One-Hour Series.

The Emmy Awards are set to air Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 live coast-to-coast on NBC (8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.