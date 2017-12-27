The TV Academy has elected 17 first-time members to its board of governors, it said today in revealing election results for the 2018-2019 term that begins Monday.

The new members that will serve a two-year term: Lesley Aletter, Brenda Brkusic, Jeff Calderon, Rich Carter, Terri Carter, John Debney, Keiren Fisher, Greg Kupiec, Eboni Nichols, Laurie Parres, Christopher Reeves, Glenn Rigberg, Jill Sanford, John Simmons, Halina Siwolop, Steven Spignese and Michael Spiller.

The group joins governors re-elected for a second two-year term (Frank Morrone, Jill Daniels, Peter Golden, Terry Ann Gordon, Steven Kent, Sam Linsky, Philip D. Segal, Mark Scott Spatny) and those serving a new two-year term after one- or multiple-year absences (Bob Bergen, Scott Boyd, Jason Rosenfield, Lori Schwartz, John Ziffren).

The full BoG list will be available on the TV Academy site on January 1.