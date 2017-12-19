The Daily Show celebrated the end of 2017 early, because it can’t end soon enough. Host Trevor Noah noted it’s the year of “sexual harassment” and “Russians,” and now Republicans have got to get back to work killing Obamacare, which Republicans named Obamacare.

“Probably the most fun thing about American politic for me is that half of it is branding,” the South African comic said. “The Republicans can’t fix Obamacare because they named it Obamacare. If they fix it, then Obamacare works and they can’t have Obamacare work. It’s the Affordable Healthcare Act, but they named it Obamacare because they knew, when they said it, their voters would hear ‘Black Medicine,’ and they wouldn’t want that.”

“Say what you want about the Republicans, they are brilliant at political branding. Democrats are nice people, but have no clue how to brand. They just throw things against the wall and see what sticks…Republicans know every single issue they brand connect with you emotionally. ‘Gun Control’ – they’re going to control your guns. I don’t even have a gun and I’m like ‘No!'”

Noah remembered the first time he got asked if he’s “pro-life” or “pro-choice.”

“It’s a trick question,” Noah complained. “How do you say you’re not pro-life? You’re an asshole!”

But, mostly, 2017 will be remembered as The Year of Donald J. Trump, Noah insisted.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I can process Donald Trump logically, but emotionally, for me he’s a paradox,” the late-night star confided. “Every day I wake up terrified at the notion he’s president of the most powerful nation in the world . But I must admit every day I also wake up knowing he’s going to make me laugh. It’s the most terrifying thing and it’s the funniest thing at same time.”

“It feels like there’s a giant asteroid headed toward the earth but it’s shaped like a penis. I think I’m going to die, but I know I’m going to laugh.”

Trump has to share ownership of 2017 with women, Noah said, throwing to the show’s Song for Women 2017. It featured Hillary Clinton and a Career In Memoriam for Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Al Franken, Bill O’Reilly, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose – all seen in clips making statements they now wish they had not said: