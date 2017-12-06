Tracee Ellis Ross filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late night show Tuesday night, as Kimmel stayed home with his infant son after his latest heart surgery.

As a woman who has been given a big platform like this show “there is something I want to talk about tonight and that is the Hollywood harassment scandal,” she said.

“Let’s start with the fact it isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries, and had enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long,” Ross said.

And, while she’s not totally surprised by the stories countless brave women have been telling, it seems like quite a few men are.

For them, she has written a book: “The Handsy Man.” She shared it with viewers.