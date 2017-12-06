Tracee Ellis Ross filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late night show Tuesday night, as Kimmel stayed home with his infant son after his latest heart surgery.

Related
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host The 2017 American Music Awards On ABC

As a woman who has been given a big platform like this show “there is something I want to talk about tonight and that is the Hollywood harassment scandal,” she said.

“Let’s start with the fact it isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries, and had enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long,” Ross said.

And, while she’s not totally surprised by the stories countless brave women have been telling, it seems like quite a few men are.

For them, she has written a book: “The Handsy Man.” She shared it with viewers.