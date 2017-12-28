Whether you are caught in a deep chill like most of the country or still enjoying the sometimes surreal nature of a Southern California Christmas, there are just enough days left in 2017 to catch up on some of the sizzling television that premiered over the past 12 months. With that comes the unveiling today of the full list of Deadline’s Top 10 New Shows of the year, after we revealed first five shows Tuesday.

You’ll have to watch the video above to see who made the final cut, but fair to say with a Part 1 of such high caliber, the competition was fierce. If you remember, No. 10-No. 6 on our list featured Netflix’s Dear White People, a tie between the CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s GLOW, a tie between FX’s Legion and HBO’s Big Little Lies, BET’s The Rundown With Robin Thede, and a matchup between Netflix’s new version of One Day at a Time and HBO’s The Deuce.

Let me set at least one contender straight before you watch the Part 2 video: there is no Twin Peaks. Certainly a cultural event this year, Showtime’s 18-part revival from David Lynch and Mark Frost was a unique experience (to put it mildly), but it was also technically the third season of the Kyle MacLachlan-led series, so no fresh cup of joe there.

With that said, there are some remarkable and too often underappreciated second seasons from 2017 that definitely deserve a shout-out. From Fox’s recently completed The Exorcist, FX’s Better Things, Amazon’s One Mississippi, BBC America’s unfortunately now-canceled Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, HBO’s Insecure, the sadly departed Underground, OWN’s Queen Sugar, Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience and Epix’s excellent and recently renewed Berlin Station, there are some great sophomore efforts that are binge-worthy this year or any year.

By the way, watch to the very end to see what we’ve got our eyes on for 2018.