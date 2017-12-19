A woman accused former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller of choking and sexually assaulting her while in college, alleged incidents that became the subject of a student conduct proceeding at George Washington University.
The alleged assaults reportedly took place in an off-campus residence in the early 2000s, while the woman attended undergraduate studies, according to the Daily Beast. The woman, who name has been withheld, accused the actor and stand-up comic of two episodes of sexual violence — details of which the publication says it independently corroborated.
“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop. … I couldn’t say anything.”
Miller has told friends over the years that he was wrongfully accused. He turned to Instagram today to refute the claims in a lengthy post, in which he said his accuser has seized on the climate of heightened awareness of sexual abuse in Hollywood to recirculate old “lies” in an effort to harm him and his wife, Kate Gorney.
“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” Miller wrote on the social media platform. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”
Read his full statement here:
Kate & T.J. Miller’s statement: We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. – Kate & T.J. Miller