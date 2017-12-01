We’re getting a first look at Titans star Brenton Thwaites suited up as Dick Grayson (aka Robin) in the upcoming DC superhero series from Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV (see photo above and enlarged below).

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and others.

The Robin super suit was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book, among others.

Titans is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.