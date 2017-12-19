Jessie Kahnweiler (Meet My Rapist, The Skinny) has signed on to pen the series adaptation and executive produce The Viagra Diaries for the CW.

Based on the critically praised and irreverent book by Barbara Rose Booker, The Viagra Diaries centers on Kit, a gorgeous intern new in town who gets the break of a lifetime when she poses as the online avatar for her literary hero, Anny, a 40 year-old journalist fighting to stay relevant. Anny must keep her true identity hidden just as her writing finds a new world-wide audience and Kit gets all the credit.

Kahnweiler also exec produces with Erwin More and Brian Medavoy (American High, Just Shoot Me). Alan Nevins and Suzy Unger are also on board to produce.

Kahnweiler first became known for writing, directing and starring in her short film, Meet My Rapist, a comedic exploration of Kahnweiler’s own experience with sexual assault, which debuted at the 2014 Slamdance Film Festival. She then wrote, directed and starred in a comedic short form series called The Skinny that explored a young woman’s struggles with bulimia, which was also rooted in her own struggles. The series, produced by Jill Soloway and Paul Young, was one of the first short form series ever to premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Kahnweiler also developed Bump, a show about surrogacy which sold to ABC digital.

Kahnweiler is repped by ICM Partners and managed by Paul Young.