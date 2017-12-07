Millennials, that largely hard-to-crack demo that studios fear slips from their fingers in exchange for older males, plan to see at least two movies over the year-end holiday stretch, potentially even four movies.

Such are the results from a recent Fandango poll of 1,500 moviegoers between the ages of 18 and 34, with Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water and A24’s The Disaster Artist among some of their must-see movies. That demo reps 41% of Fandango’s digital audience, which translates into 22 million consumers per ComScore.

In sum, 86% of all millennials plan to see two or more movies over the holidays, while 34% anticipate seeing four or more.

We’ve continually heard from distribution and exhibition types how millennials are akin to a fierce Roman senate, making thumbs-down or thumbs-up decisions on social media or mobile when it comes to their moviegoing choices. The Fandango poll supports some of this notion, with 78% of all millennials saying they individual or group text message to friends when making their plans to head to the cinema. As such, Fandango’s ticketing innovations through Apple and Facebook and play platforms cater to this demo, ie., Fandango’s PayPal split pay makes it easy to split the bill for tickets with multiple friends.

So what attracts this fickle demo to the multiplex? Fandango learned that a big 47% of millennials cited a pic’s strong storyline. Twenty-three percent said they were encouraged by a pic’s movie trailer, 9% cited an aggregation site’s score (i.e. Rotten Tomatoes, Metascore), 5% actually look to user reviews, while another 5% said that cast was a chief reason they go to a specific movie.

“Millennials are a key audience for the entire movie industry and at Fandango we continue to innovate our mobile and social movie discovery, ticketing and digital payment offerings to help drive more millennials into theaters,” says Adam Rockmore, Fandango SVP and Head of Marketing and Communications.

Other millennial moviegoing habits revealed include:

–44% will see a movie on opening night or weekend; 29% go within the first week of release.

–58% purchase advance tickets online or through an app.

–50% say reserved seating is the main reason for buying tickets in advance.

–75% cite a VIP or Rewards programs perks is the added benefit they enjoy most when buying their tickets in advance

–65% say reclining seats are a top amenity.

–56% identify premium large screen formats & immersive sound as a must amenity.

–Favorite concessions include popcorn (63%), candy (18%) and meals (11%).

The top must-see movies among millennials over the holiday season per those polled by Fandango:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Pitch Perfect 3 The Greatest Showman Downsizing

Millennials’ top five picks for current indie movies are:

The Shape of Water The Disaster Artist Lady Bird Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri I, Tonya

Yet despite the surge traditionally expected at the box office over Christmas and New Year’s, many say business will fall behind last year’s record $11.4 billion no thanks to an awful summer, the worst in 11 years. If the box office cracks $11 billion by December 31, that would be a feat, and the third time to occur consecutively.