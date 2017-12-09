UPDATED, 5:10 PM: Stephen Cornwell, a principal at The Ink Factory (The Night Manger) and his family — despite losing their home and all their belongings in the Ojai/Thomas fire — are asking those in the industry to help others in need:

My wife, the kids and I want to thank all the amazing people who have reached out to us with such kind thoughts, offers of assistance and desires to help. The loss of our magical home and all its contents is devastating, but we are so grateful that our loved ones are safe. For myself and my wonderful family this loss has also brought into sharp focus what it means to lose everything you possess, especially for those in the Ojai Valley and Ventura County who have lost their homes, their belongings and their livelihoods these last few days. With this in mind, we have worked with Oak Grove School, which Catherine and Isabella attend, to establish the ‘Thomas Fire Fund’ as a tax deductible charity to help kids and families affected by the Thomas Fire, as well as gifting to the families of the fire-fighters who have worked so valiantly to save lives, homes and communities in Ventura County. The link appears as a pop-up on the homepage at https://oakgroveschool.org. If people are able to gift clothes, food or any other supplies, they can be sent or delivered to the school who will help us distribute to those in need. The address is Thomas Fire Fund, c/o Oak Grove School, 220 W Lomita Ave, Ojai, CA 93023. With many thanks to you all one again this Holiday season. Stephen, Clarissa and Family.

PREVIOUSLY 11:09 AM: The Ink Factory’s Stephen Cornwell lost his home Tuesday due to the Thomas Fire raging in Venutra County. Although his family is safe, almost everything they owned has been destroyed. The Cornwell family evacuated their Ojai home on Monday evening, after one of Cornwell’s daughters noticed flames outside a window during dinner.

On Tuesday, they learned their home, which he and his family built, had completely burned.

Stephen, his wife Clarissa, and daughters Catherine and Isabella were at the house, along with their two dogs, four cats, and one horse. All were evacuated safely and are currently staying with friends in Carpinteria. We were told he was only able to grab a backpack with some essential items, like his work laptop and passport.

The brothers Cornwell, who hail from the UK, and The Ink Factory are behind such TV and film projects as The Night Manager, Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and The Little Drummer Girl.

This is going to be a tough Christmas for them.