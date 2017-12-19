Comedy Central is not going forward with The Gorburger Show, its alternative late-night show based on T.J. Miller’s Funny or Die/Warner Music web series. It aired in an eight-episode Season 1 earlier this year.

A network spokesman said the decision came before allegations from an anonymous woman surfaced today in the Daily Beast accusing Miller of sexual assault while a student at George Washington University in the early 2000s. Miller has denied the claims.

We’re hearing the network’s decision to break with The Gorburger Show came in the summer but is coming to light now with the Daily Beast story dropping.

The show, which aired two seasons and 19 episodes as a live-action Funny or Die digital series, was created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin (aka the Director Brothers). Miller voices and puppets the title character, a giant blue extra-terrestrial who, after invading a Japanese television variety show and enslaving its staff, broadcasts from Japan and interviews guests in an attempt to understand what it means to be human.

The series featured celebrity interviews, musical guests, odd games and other random happenings.