The first trailer for Magnolia Pictures’ Wall Street documentary The China Hustle has arrived, its timing eerily prescient for the real-world financial intrigue unfolding in the proposed tax reforms.

The film — produced by the team that created Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room — focuses on an alleged Wall Street financial crime that has the power to affect all of our wallets – the fact that many Chinese companies whose stocks are traded here are not viable or legitimate businesses. It will be released to theaters and available On Demand, on iTunes, and via Amazon Video on March 30, 2018.

The film is directed by Jed Rothstein and features Dan David, Matthew Wiechert, Carson Block, James Chanos, Soren Aandahl and Maj Soueidnn. It is produced by Sarah Gibson and Ryan Suffern, and executive produced by Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Ben Cosgrove, Jeff Cuban, Stacey Offman, Alex Gibney and Frank Marshall.