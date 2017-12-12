CAA had the most clients on the 2017 Black List of the top unproduced screenplays in town, while Grandview took the same honor among management companies. The totals were tallied after The Black List organization released their annual rankings this morning.

The field seemed more spread out than usual this year, with four agencies scoring 10 or more mentions on the annual list, with UTA taking bragging rights to the voting leader, Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo’s Ruin. WME and Verve had 12 mentions apiece, and UTA 10.

On the management side, five companies — Grandview, Madhouse Entertainment, Kaplan/Perrone, Lee Stobby Entertainment and Bellevue Productions — had more than four clients among the 76 overall screenplays that made the cut this year.

Here’s this year’s tally:

Nominations By Agency*

CAA – 17

Verve – 14

WME – 14

UTA – 12

Paradigm – 4

APA – 3

ICM Partners – 2

ESA – 1

Gersh – 1

RGM Artists – 1

Nominations By Management Company*

Grandview – 9

Madhouse Entertainment – 6

Kaplan/Perrone – 5

Lee Stobby Entertainment – 5

Bellevue Productions – 4.5

LBI Entertainment – 3

The Gotham Group – 2.5

Good Fear Film + Management – 2

Heroes and Villains Entertainment – 2

Industry Entertainment – 2

Lighthouse Entertainment – 2

Management 360 – 2

Plattform – 2

Anonymous Content – 1.5

Brillstein Entertainment – 1

Echo Lake – 1

Energy Entertainment – 1

Fictional Entity – 1

Heller Highwater – 1

Ken Gross Entertainment – 1

Link Entertainment – 1

Mindframe Entertainment – 1

Rosa Entertainment – 1

Think Tank Entertainment – 1

Untitled Entertainment – 1

Zero Gravity – 1

Principato Young – o.5

Tunnel Post – 0.5

Writ Large – 0.5

* – Shared representation counted as 1/2-point.

Note: Not all screenwriters have and agent and/or manager