Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 To Paris is the next film from the director to deal with the story of real-life heroes — and this time he’s got the actual men playing themselves. On August 21, 2015, Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone thwarted a terrorist attack on a Thalys train bound for Paris from Brussels. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Check out the first trailer above.

On that August day, an ISIS terrorist boarded train #9364 armed with an AK-47 and enough ammo to kill more than 500 people. The three friends were fearless, charging and ultimately overpowering the gunman after he emerged from a bathroom armed and ready to kill. They most certainly averted a mass tragedy.

Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale, Thomas Lennon, Paul-Mikél Williams, Bryce Gheisar and William Jennings also star.

Eastwood directs the Warner Bros/Village Roadshow picture from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book The 15:17 To Paris: The True Story Of A Terrorist, A Train, And Three American Heroes by the trio as well as Jeffrey E. Stern.

Eastwood also produces the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. Bruce Berman is executive producer is Bruce Berman.

Warner Bros releases domestically on February 9 with France opening on February 7.