Director Terry Zwigoff says he too encountered resistance from Harvey Weinstein over casting actress Mira Sorvino. “I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in BAD SANTA,” Zwigoff tweeted last night, “but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I’d hear a CLICK.”
“What type of person just hangs up on you like that,” Zwigoff continued. “I guess we all know what type of person now. I’m really sorry Mira.”
Zwigoff’s tweet follows a similar claim by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, who said that the Weinsteins effectively nixed casting Sorvino and Ashley Judd in the franchise for being “a nightmare” to work with. In October, both actresses were among the first wave of women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of past sexual harassment.
A spokesperson for Weinstein released a press statement saying, “Mr. Weinstein denies speaking with Terry regarding casting. That was a Dimension film (Bob Weinstein) and Harvey had nothing to do with it.” (The film’s credits list Harvey Weinstein as a co-executive producer.)
Yesterday, a spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein denied Jackson’s allegations, and Jackson in turn rebuked Weinstein’s denial.
Jackson’s account of the LOTR casting brought these responses from Sorvino and Judd:
Others, including Zwigoff, then weighed in. Here is a selection of those tweets. Deadline will update as new ones arrive.