Tavis Smiley said he intends to “fight back” after PBS canceled his talk show distribution deal, and says PBS “investigators” only agreed to talk to him about the accusations “after being threatened with a lawsuit.”

PBS announced Wednesday night it had suspended its longtime late-night talker after looking into allegations of sexual misconduct against its host.

But, he claims, PBS reps withheld information during his three-hour meeting with them, which, he says, meant he did not have the opportunity to defend himself on those particulars. Which, he says, he only learned about after the meeting, when the particulars appeared in a Variety post he notes was labeled “Exclusive,” that, he claims, published almost immediately after his meeting.

PBS has said in a statement:

“Following receipt of a complaint, PBS hired an independent law firm to conduct an investigation and we stand by its integrity. The totality of the investigation, which included Mr. Smiley, revealed a pattern of multiple relationships with subordinates over many years, and other conduct inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”

My response to PBS suspension full text here: https://t.co/SzcQLfQWeX pic.twitter.com/8KX2QIr59B — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) December 14, 2017

Here is Smiley’s full statement: