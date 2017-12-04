The first season of TBS new animated series Tarantula is set to debut today with all episodes available to binge in one sitting. The series comes from comedy producers with impressive track records including Carson Mell of Silicon Valley and Danny McBride and Jody Hill of Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down. Brandon James and David Gordon Green are also producers.

The full-season drop marks a first for a network. Tarantula will debut its Season 1 episodes through the TBS app and TBS.com beginning today. For those who prefer traditional viewing methods, the show will air on TBS today at 10 PM ET/PT. Two new episodes will air on Monday each week following Family Guy.

“TBS is continuing to reimagine the viewing experience,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming, “By releasing all ten episodes of Tarantula on the TBS app, we hope to engage fans who find the series as delightfully addictive as we do!”

This continues TBS’ rebrand and newest strategy of releasing their shows in binge-worthy morsels. The Rashida Jones cop show satire Angie Tribeca premiered in a 25-hour marathon in early 2016, while the mystery-comedy Search Party aired its entire first season over Thanksgiving week.

Set at the Tierra Chula Resident Hotel, aka The Tarantula, the series centers on Echo Johnson (Mell), a respected but uncertified tattoo artist who delivers absurd yet introspective monologues. Echo’s poetic ramblings tell tales of misadventures with the other residents including Lucas (Dan Bakkedahl) the sci-fi writer and bread truck driver, Booty (Mell) the sensitive lead singer, and Bess (Lauren Weedman) a lady whose toughness was forged in the local honky-tonks. They partake in party crashing, dumpster diving, and other socially dubious acts of mischief. Riki Lindhome, Jacob Vargas, Steve Jones and Tati Gabrielle also lend their voice talents to the series.

“I started this show as a web series, a total labor of love, almost six years ago.” said Mell. “Since then, the world of Los Palicios, California and its oddball inhabitants has grown and grown in my head. I’m beyond excited to finally share Echo Johnson, and all his friends new and old, with the world in this new, more complete, way.”

Tarantula is written and executive produced by Mell alongside executive producers McBride and Hill. James and Green also executive produce for Rough House Pictures alongside Claudia Katz and Gregg Vanzo of Rough Draft Animation.