A Los Angeles man arrested in the so-called “swatting” shooting death of a Wichita, Kansas man may have played the same prank on a local television station.

“Swatting” is a hoax tactic used to get special police units to respond to alleged hostage situations. A false story is given, provoking a mass police response to a location.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was arrested in Los Angeles Friday on suspicion of making a hoax phone call to Wichita police, claiming a hostage situation and shooting was happening at a local address. Police responded and shot Andrew Finch, 28, to death. It was subsequently alleged that the call came as a result of a dispute during a session of the online game Call of Duty and that there was no trouble at the scene.

In October 2015, Glendale police arrested a 22-year-old man with the same name for making bomb threats against the offices of KABC-TV. The threats resulted in the broadcasts for the day being made from a remote satellite feed via trucks.

Barriss was subsequently was charged with two felony counts of a false report of a bomb to an agency of business and one felony count of criminal threats. The disposition of that case is unknown, but Barriss faced a possible maximum sentence of four years and four months.