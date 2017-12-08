The CW said today that its DC series Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow will rotate through the network’s 8 PM Monday schedule, offering 23 consecutive weeks of original episodes.

Supergirl already was set to return January 15 in the time slot and will air originals until Legends takes over on February 12. After nine weeks Supergirl will fly back into the 8 PM hour with more originals from April 16 to June 18.

Supergirl is coming off season-high ratings for its crossover with Arrow during the November sweep, and Legends of Tomorrow ended its link-up with The Flash with a shocker.

Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist, and Legends of Tomorrow are produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Both shows were part of the recent four-way superhero franchise crossover event that culminated on Legends of Tomorrow. The four-part series, titled “Crisis On Earth-X,” began with Supergirl before moving into Arrow, then The Flash and its big finish on Legends.

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fall finale on Tuesday featured the farewell of star Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson. Drameh’s departure followed the death of Victor Garber’s Martin Stein, who played the other half of Jax’s Firestorm. In the finale episode, a grieving Jax attempted to warn a past version of Stein about his in-the-future demise, but the young Stein refused to take heed, burning the warning letter.