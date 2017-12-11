NBC’s featuring the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers generated a 11.6 rating/19 share from 8:30-11:30 PM ET in metered-marked household stats, leading the network to an easy primetime victory.

The Steelers rallied from behind and won on a last-minute field goal over their rivals, 39-38, clinching the AFC North title. But Sunday’s 11.6 rating was down from the previous three SNF games. Among them, last Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks battle, which scored a metered market of 13.1/22, which had repped a 7% rise over the MM ratings for the Steelers’ 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers on November 26.

Compared with the year-ago December 11, 2016 game – a monster matchup of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants – also resulted in a higher 16.5 in MM households.

On Sunday, the Steelers squeaker had peaked with a metered-market 12.0/19 from 9:30-10 PM ET.

Live streaming is not included in these NFL overnights – full Total Audience Delivery will be issued later and throughout the season.

Top markets for the Ravens-Steelers game Sunday were Pittsburgh 44.4/63; Baltimore 30.8/46; Richmond, VA 18.3/27; Norfolk, VA 18.0/27; New Orleans 16.9/24; Washington DC 16.2/29; Denver 15.1/26; Albuquerque 14.9/23; Buffalo 14.7/22; and Columbus 13.6/22.

Pittsburgh’s tally marked the best SNF metered-market household rating for a Steelers game in that market since Week 17 of the 2014 season.