NBC’s 12th year of wrapped its season on top of the broadcast primetime heap, with a 6.1 demo rating and 18.2 million viewers. But that represents a 13% in the 18-49 age bracket and 10% in overall audience – among fall franchises’ biggest wallops.

This season’s Sunday franchise ratings got some help when the league bailed on December 31st scheduled primetime finale. The Chicago Bears faceoff against the Green Bay Packers would have marked NFL’s first New Year’s Eve primetime game in a decade; getting good ratings on the night would have been challenging.

For the fall, top broadcast total-viewer getters starts with SNF’s 18.2 million viewers, followed by CBS Thursday Night Football (14.1M), CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (14.037M), NBC’s Thursday Night Football (14.036M) and CBS’s NCIS (13.0M).

In the demo, SNF’s 6.1 rating is followed by CBS’s Thursday Night Football (4.5), NBC’s Thursday Night Football (4.1,) AMC’s The Walking Dead 3.8 and ESPN Monday Night Football (3.7).

NBC’s 12th season of Sunday Night Football is tracking to be most watched broadcast TV show for a seventh consecutive season, breaking its tie with American Idol. Idol, on Fox, which had topped six times. Idol’s coming back – on ABC — in March.