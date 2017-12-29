Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died. Her daughter, Jamie Clark, shared news of her mother’s death Friday on Facebook. Clark says her mother died Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 77.

Grafton is best known as the author of the so-called alphabet novels, ( “A” Is for Alibi, among others) featuring private investigator Kinsey Millhone in the fictional city of Santa Teresa, California.

Earlier in her career, Grafton wrote screenplays for television movies, including Sex and the Single Parent, Mark, I Love You, and Nurse. Her screenplay for Walking Through the Fire earned a Christopher Award in 1979. In collaboration with her husband, Steven Humphrey, she also adapted the Agatha Christie novels A Caribbean Mystery and Sparkling Cyanide for television and co-wrote A Killer in the Family and Love on the Run. She is also credited with the story upon which the screenplay for the 1983 TV movie Svengali was based.