Steve Edwards, who has co-hosted Good Day LA on Fox affiliate KTTV for more than two decades, abruptly was let go today. A spokeswoman for Fox11 told Deadline in a statement, “We can confirm that Steve Edwards is no longer employed by KTTV.”

Sources say his dismissal stems from sexual harassment allegations, but the station would not confirm that.

Edwards has been on the heavily caffeinated morning show since 1995, and his ties to local L.A. TV go back even farther to hosting then-KNXT’s 2 on the Town opposite pre-CBS Evening News Connie Chung in the 1980s and doing other morning programs including AM Los Angeles on KABC, which featured Regis Philbin.

The Good Day LA now id down to Julie Chang, Maria Quiban, Rick Dickert and Megan Colarossi, who just started as co-host last week.