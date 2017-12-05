Stephen Colbert’s Late Show tied its best-ever metered market average for a Monday night (3.1/8) when Billy Bush visited to confirm Donald Trump was the guy on the Access Hollywood bus who boasted about grabbing women “by the p**sy” and there were seven witnesses.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live clocked a 2.0/5 and NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logged a 1.9/5.

Bush’s visit ties three other nights as Late Show’s highest local rating on any night of the week since the Wednesday of the CBS late-night program’s Premiere Week in September of 2015.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, Colbert’s show finished No. 3 among the three broadcast net shows in the 18-49 age bracket: JKL 0.7/4, Tonight Show 0.6/3; Late Show 0.5/3.