Stephen Colbert addressed the cacophony of Democratic senators calling for Sen. Al Franken to step down after more women accused him of trying to force a kiss or grabbing them during a photo op. Franken’s camp says he’s going to make an announcement on Thursday but has not decided whether he will step down — but that did not stop Colbert from calling him the “former” senator.

Among today’s allegations was a former congressional aide who said Franken tried to force a kiss on her after her boss appeared on the former SNL regular’s radio program, telling her, “It’s my right as an entertainer.”

“No it isn’t!” Colbert said, referring to the Bill of Rights for Entertainers that he always carries with him:

-Take rides at Disneyland ahead of children

-Skip security lines at airports

-Unlimited free Apple stuff

Franken has called this woman’s allegation “categorically untrue.”

Colbert played compiled footage showing TV news talking heads ticking off the number of Dems calling for Franken’s exit across the day: four senators, eight, up to 10, 20, 28, 30…

“Sold — to make room for the gentleman from Alabama!” Colbert snarked, in Roy Moore reference.