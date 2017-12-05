At this stage in the current ratings-challenged NFL season, tossing around the term “game-changer” may seem no more than a Hail Mary pass. However, with Sunday Night Football rising this week again and now up double digits from last week’s season low, things are certainly looking brighter for the league in Week 13.

As The Great Christmas Light Fight (1.1/4) shined just as bright as it did last year on ABC and The Voice (1.9/7) topped the Big 4 for NBC event last week, ESPN scored a strong win overall on both broadcast and cable.

A bruising and often brutal battle between rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals last night on the Disney-owned cabler delivered a 7.8 result in metered market ratings. With the Steelers winning 23-20, the rating is a jump up of 30% in the early numbers both from last week’s low MNF and the equivalent game of December 5, 2016.

Just as is usually the case Mondays, football found its way on to broadcast TV, with the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh and the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati airing the game. That may cause a small rumble in the final numbers but nothing, well, game-changing.

Overall, with an airing of The Wall (1.0/4) at 10 PM closing the night, NBC won the Big 4 race with a 1.6/6 among adults 18-49 and 8.28 million viewers.

Also on at 10 PM, the winter finale of The Good Doctor (3.8/15) saw the hit ABC drama explosively ending its 2017 even with its November 27 show. However, as The Voice snagged its most watched Monday since October 23 with an audience of 10.04 million, the Freddie Highmore starring ABC show looks to be solid as the top new drama and the most watched series of the fall with 17.2 million viewers.

Coming off last week’s season-high CW crossover extravaganza, last night’s Supergirl (0.5/2) was down 44% but on par with its usual results. At 9 PM, Valor (0.2/1) was also steady with its averages. Fox’s Lucifer (0.9/4) was the same as its last original while The Gifted (0.8/3) was down a tenth.

Bookended by The Big Bang Theory (1.2/5) and S.W.A.T. (0.6/2) encores, CBS’ night saw Man With a Plan (1.1/4) the same as last week. The rest of the House of Moonves’ Monday had Superior Donuts (0.9/4) and 9JKL (0.8/3) tripping down a tenth.