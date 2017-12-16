With The Disaster Artist getting rave reviews, the star ranking for The Room director and star Tommy Wiseau is on the rise — so much that he has pitched himself to be in the next Star Wars movie.

The mind behind “one of the worst movie ever made” on which James Franco’s The Disaster Artist is based, took to Twitter and point blank asked to be put in the next installment of the billion-dollar sci-fi franchise. Citing a popular quote from The Room, Wiseau retweeted a photo of Luke Skywalker (aka Mark Hamill) from the official Star Wars account and said, “Oh, hi, Mark. Put me in the next Star Wars.”

The idea of Wiseau being in a Star Wars film may be a stretch — maybe even a huge joke — for a lot of fans, but it isn’t the first time this idea has come up. The Norway-based sketch group Pistol Shrimps, who are known for making clever comedic mash-ups of popular movie franchises, released a video (watch below) earlier this year that seamlessly stitched Wiseau into scenes from The Last Jedi and other Star Wars pics.

Many Star Wars diehards probably couldn’t imagine Wiseau as part of the Rebellion or the First Order. But if the creator of the cult classic does end up in Episode IX, the backlash couldn’t be any worse than that of Jar Jar Binks.