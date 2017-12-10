Disney pulled out all the stops tonight in making sure that everyone was safe at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere going to extremes that the SAG awards and other Hollywood premieres haven’t executed in the past at events in the Shrine Auditorium.

REX/Shutterstock

Cars entering the parking garage from 32nd street in downtown L.A.went through two checkpoints in order to get in: one with bomb-sniffing dogs and another with mirrors. Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver had no problem getting through security. The last event at the Shrine Auditorium was the premiere of Universal Pictures/Illumination’s Despicable Me 3. The event had zero security checkpoints and cars on a jam-packed 32nd street were forced forcing to make a U-turn into the parking structure.

The Shrine Auditorium served as a prime spot for Episode VIII of the iconic sci-fi franchise as it is in close vicinity to USC. Many students came out dressed as some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the latest installment of the space saga continues with characters from Force Awakens joining galactic legends as well as new faces in an adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, as well as newcomers Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.

The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15.