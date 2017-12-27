Yesterday, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi took over Wonder Woman‘s second-place spot on the 2017 top box office grossers list with a running cume of $423.7M. Wonder Woman had finaled at $412.6M.

There’s also a very good chance that Last Jedi becomes the highest-grossing film of the year by Dec. 31, beating Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($504M).

Last Jedi made $28.1M yesterday, which repped a 2% uptick from its Christmas day take of $27.4M. Among all Tuesdays, Last Jedi‘s is the fourth best ever following Force Awakens ($37.3M, Dec. 22), 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man ($35M), and Force Awakens again (Dec. 29, $29.5M). This is standard for Star Wars: Typically Dec. 26 sees a big hike over Christmas day with Force Awakens taking in $56.7M (that day was a Saturday with +15% over Christmas) and Rogue One earning $32M, a 24% surge over its holiday ticket sales. Total ticket sales to date in U.S./Canada for Last Jedi is $423.7M.

Sony

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle soaked up $17.1M at 3,765 theaters taking its week’s cume to $89.1M. The original 1995 movie made $100M in just over 17 weekends time (again, different time, different place exhibition size-wise). Sony/TriStar’s Ridley Scott directed thriller All the Money in the World grossed $1.76M in its second day of release at 2,068 venues for a running total of $4.36M. Rotten Tomatoes for the pic has risen to 80% certified fresh, which is in the wheelhouse of recent Mark Wahlberg titles such as Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon.

ComScore predicts we’ll definitely clear $11 billion at the domestic box office for the third year in a row; still a phenomenal benchmark after the worst summer in 11 years. At $10.7 billion through Christmas day, 2017 is still 2.7% behind 2016 at the same point in time. All movies over the four-day holiday grossed $259.3M which is +43% over the same four-day holiday period a year ago.

Dec. 26 industry box office figures as of Wednesday AM:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (DIS), 4,232 theaters / $28.1M Tues /Total:$423.7M/ Wk 2

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (SONY), 3,765 theaters / $17.1M Tues / Total:$89.1M/ Wk 1

3. Pitch Perfect 3 (UNI), 3,447 theaters / $7.4M Tues/Total: $33.9M/ Wk 1

4. The Greatest Showman (FOX), 3,006 theaters / $5.1M Fri /Total: $24.1M/Wk 1

5. Ferdinand (FOX), 3,630 theaters (+9) / $4M Tues /Total: $33.6M/ Wk 2

6. Coco(DIS), 2,111 theaters (-1,044) / $2.9M Tues /Total: $167.2M / Wk 5

7.Downsizing (PAR), 2,668 theaters / $1.9M Tues /Total: $9.6M/ Wk 1

8. All The Money in the World (Sony) 2,068 theaters/ $1.76M Tues/ Total: $4.36M/Wk 1

9. Darkest Hour (FOC), 806 theaters (+722)/ $1.5M Tues /Total: $9.9M/ Wk 5

10. Father Figures (ALC/WB), 2,902 theaters / $1.4M Tues /Total: $6.9M/ Wk 1

11. The Shape of Water (FSL), 730 theaters / $1.1m Tues /Total: $10.1M/Wk 4

Laurie Sparham/Focus Features

Notables:

Molly’s Game (STX), 271 theaters / $668k Tues /Total: $1.7M/ Wk 1

The Post (Fox), 9 theaters / $157k Tues /Total: $919K/ Wk 1

Phantom Thread (Focus), 4 theaters / $67k Tues /Total: $194K/ Wk 1