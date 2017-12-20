In early morning industry figures, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has minted the fourth best Tuesday in December with $20.4M raising its running domestic cume through five days to $262M.

Tuesday’s gross is just 5% off from Monday’s $21.55M. That’s excellent weekday money and phenomenal hold. But if any cynics are wondering why Last Jedi isn’t busting past Tuesday records it’s only because there’s still plenty of schools in session. Yesterday, ComScore reported 17% K-12 schools out. Today that figure jumps to 24%, then 39% on Thursday and 61% on Friday. Force Awakens owns the top and third best Tuesday at the B.O. ever with respectively $37.3M (Dec. 22) and $29.5M (Dec. 29). Rogue One owns the seventh best Tuesday ever at $22.5M (Dec. 27). Last Jedi is the ninth best ever, but among December releases is the fourth highest.

Sony

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is opening today at 3,765 and is projected by the industry to post a $60M gross over six days (Sony sees it at $45M). 20th Century Fox also has the Hugh Jackman period P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman which is looking at low-to-mid $20M over six. The pic opens in 3,005 theaters tomorrow.

Sony/TriStar Pictures

On Friday, Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 opens and looks to bring in mid $20Ms over three-days. Paramount’s Alexander Payne comedy Downsizing looks to post $10M-$12M. Alcon’s Ed Helms-Owen Wilson comedy Father Figures via Warner Bros. is projected to gross $7M. On Monday, Sony has their amazing All the Money in the World which is already at 88% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Pic looks to gross in the single digits for the day, but keep in mind that for all of these movies, especially in the shadow of Last Jedi, it’s a marathon through the holidays until MLK weekend, not a sprint.

20th Century Fox

There’s a number of films platforming as well: Fox/DreamWorks/Participant has Steven Spielberg’s The Post in nine locations in Washington D.C., New York and Los Angeles. Focus Features’ Paul Thomas Anderson British period title Phantom Thread opens Christmas Day at the Arclight Hollywood and The Landmark in Los Angeles and the Lincoln Square and Union Square in New York. Sony Pictures Classics also has Michael Haneke’s Happy End opening on Friday in 113 theaters.