After a weekend that included Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, Star Wars: The Last Jedi unwrapped an added $42.3M globally on Monday’s Christmas Day. Of that, $14.8M comes from the international box office, repping 19% of the second weekend. The overseas cume is $396M through Monday with worldwide at $791.6M. The Rian Johnson-helmed film will cross $800M today.

Comps to 2015’s The Force Awakens are not apples-to-apples given how the calendar played out this year. On its second international Monday, TFA took in 29% of the weekend, which had Christmas Day on the Friday. This time, Jedi‘s Monday was Christmas Day, and that slowed some turnstile action — particularly in the UK, where most cinemas were closed and the film brought in just $100K. The Boxing Day holiday today will punch that up.

Globally, Monday’s figure was 29% of the weekend versus TFA‘s 25% in 2015. Rogue One‘s second Monday in 2016, conversely, was quite sizable — falling on December 26 last year and repping 44% of its weekend (which had also been impacted by the holiday).

The UK leads all markets with $67.9M, followed by Germany ($42.6M), France ($31.1M), Japan ($29.6M) and Australia ($27.2M). The latter is going to be a very busy market this week with Jumanji, Coco and countryman Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman all taking their Oz bows.

Overall overseas, Jedi‘s crystal foxes are running about 32% below The Force Awakens at the same point of play and about 40% above Rogue One. This weekend, Episode VIII became the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2017 in Europe and is the top-grossing film of 2017 in both Denmark and Sweden, the second-highest in Australia and the third-biggest in the UK.