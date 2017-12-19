As we predicted Monday, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi was bound to make just north of $20 million Monday, and early-morning industry estimates see it at $21.8M.

Thee running domestic cume for Last Jedi is now at $241.8M, making Last Jedi the 10th-best Monday ever and the fourth best in December after Force Awakens ($40.1M, December 21 2015), Rogue One ($32M, December 26, 2016) and Force Awakens‘ second Monday ($31.3M, December 28). That’s a great Monday figure, and if it looks like Last Jedi is lagging behind, it’s only because there were fewer kids off from school yesterday (17% K-12, 68% college). These figures get higher and higher each day, so by Friday they’ll be at 61% K-12 off and colleges 89% out.

Commenting on Last Jedi‘s grip on the box office and wide release competition opening in the holiday corridor, one rival distribution head says, “As far as I’m concerned, up until Christmas, every day is like a preview night at the box office. After Christmas is when the real business happens.”

Because Christmas Eve is on Sunday, three-day business will certainly be impacted with industry estimates pegging Star Wars: The Last Jedi at a 60% decline for $88M in Weekend 2. But for all films, it’s about the four-day.

Given Last Jedi, and solid competition such as Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman tomorrow, Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3, Warner Bros’ Father Figures and Paramount’s Downsizing on Friday, and Sony’s secret weapon All the Money in the World (which just premiered in Hollywood last night to a standing ovation for director Ridley Scott), on Christmas Day, ComScore expects the domestic box office to hit $11 billion for a third year in a row before 2018 rings in.