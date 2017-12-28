Another day, another $20M-plus for Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the box office. On Wednesday the Rian Johnson-directed movie earned $21.9M according to morning estimates taking its domestic running total to $445.26M. The movie will easily surpass the half billion mark by Dec. 31, as well as $1 billion worldwide with many expecting Episode VIII to knock Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($504M) out of the top spot to become the highest grossing movie of 2017 at the domestic B.O. Last Jedi only has $58.7M left before it clicks past Beauty and the Beast.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Jumanji:Welcome to the Jungle became the 30th release along with Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2 to clear $100M at this year’s B.O. Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express is less than $200K away from hitting that mark to become the 31st. Last year saw 30 releases earn over $100M (that includes pics like La La Land and Hidden Figures that originally opened limited in 2016), while 2015 saw 29 titles clear the century mark. Who says that the theatrical business is waning?

We’ll have a chart of Wednesday’s box office in a bit.