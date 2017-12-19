Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s first Monday has posted $22.2 million at the international box office in 54 material markets. That lifts the offshore cume on Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rian Johnson-directed sci-fi saga installment to $253M and puts $494.6M in the Millennium Falcon’s worldwide tank. It will handily cross $500M today.

The movie bowed last week, beginning Wednesday in such markets as France and growing to 88% of the overseas footprint through Friday. The full frame was worth $230.8M for the Resistance and came in about 22.3% off Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a great start given how hard fans had been champing at the tauntaun bit for that 2015 film.

The Monday international figure on Force Awakens repped 17% of its first weekend, while last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had a first Monday that was worth 13% of its debut session. The Monday on Jedi is 11% of the weekend (*see note below about how those percentages are calculated).

While the Monday percentage is lower on Jedi, it’s worth bearing in mind that the calendar configuration this time around is slightly different. Force Awakens‘ first Monday was December 21, which saw parts of Germany on holiday and the UK and France both on full holiday. Yesterday, only parts of the UK were already off. France and Germany have not broken for the season yet. Also, importantly, on TFA, the second Friday was Christmas Day. This time, the holiday falls on a Monday which means that there is expected to be a fair bit of catch-up for Jedi next weekend.

In individual markets on Monday, the UK added $4.3M to continue leading at $41.7M. Germany added $2.1M for a $25.4M cume followed by France (+$1.2M/$20.1M cume), Australia (+$1.8M/$17.8M) and Japan (+$2.2M/$16.6M cume).

*Percentages are arrived at by calculating the individual market hauls on standard weekend terms: i.e., in France the standard is Wed-Sun, in Korea, it’s Thurs-Sun, etc. In cases where markets released Jedi on a non-traditional day, those days are not factored into the percentages we’ll be reporting for the next few weeks.