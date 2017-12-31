Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made the jump across the coveted $1B mark worldwide, grossing $1.04B through Sunday. The Rian Johnson-helmed installment is the 4th movie to pass the milestone in 2017, and the second for Disney after Beauty And The Beast. The international box office cume is now $523.3M after a $68M 3rd weekend in 54 material markets. With the frame factored in, Disney has lifted its 2017 overseas box office to over $4B.

The Last Jedi is now the No. 3 release of the year globally and the 24th of all time. Internationally, it is currently running 35% behind The Force Awakens and 36% ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the same stage of play. China is still to come on January 5 this week.

The Resistance held very well overseas this session, dipping just 12% from last weekend which included Christmas Eve. Several markets saw increases including France (+37%) and Germany (+17%). Overall, the EMEA region was 2% ahead of last weekend.

Jedi is the No. 1 movie of the year in Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Norway and Sweden and held the top spot for the 3rd frame in a row in such key markets as France, Germany, Spain and the UK. It also held No. 1 in Japan.

The top market remains the UK which is approaching a milestone, coming out of the weekend at $91.5M. It’s followed by Germany ($62M), France ($45.6M), Japan, ($40.4M) and Australia ($35.1M).

The crystal foxes also crossed $100M global in IMAX box office, the 8th film ever in the format’s history to do so and the 2nd fastest to the mark, after only Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In other Disney news, Coco has strummed up an offshore cume of $359M and a worldwide songbook worth $537.9M after crossing the $500M mark earlier this week. Italy had a particular spring in its step with the best Thursday opening for any Disney/Pixar animated title and was 61% ahead of Moana. Coco also saw big increases in several plays after last weekend’s holiday.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s Wonder is poised to cross $200M worldwide. The current overseas total is $75.9M including a stunning run in Brazil where it jumped 24% this session, regaining the No. 1 spot and a cume of $16.4M so far.

In India, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to cross 250 crore today ($37.6M) adding to the Bollywood icon’s string of hits. In China, comedies Gold Buster and The Ex File: The Return Of The Exes led local play among new entrants while Feng Xioagang’s Youth crossed $180M.

In other China news, Blumhouse/Universal’s Happy Death Day has secured a release date there, going out on February 2.

We are still waiting on numbers from Sony and Fox, notably with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Greatest Showman. In the meantime, breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

