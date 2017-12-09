The first look at Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has been unveiled. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord presented the official title and teaser trailer for the film at a live appearance today at Comic Con Experience CCXP17 in São Paulo, Brazil.

They also confirmed Shameik Moore as the actor to voice Miles Morales. The film bows in December, 2018. Lord and Miller were the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and changes up the Spider-man universe into one where more than one can wear the mask. In addition to Moore, the film features Sean McGuirk.

The film is directed by Bo Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, with screenplay by Phil Lord. It is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg.

Teaser below: