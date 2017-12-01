Sony has dated Quentin Tarantino’s untitled Charles Manson-themed ninth directorial effort — which Deadline consistently has been breaking the exclusive news about — for August 9, 2019. That date marks the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson “family.”

Tarantino has been hoping hard that Margot Robbie will play the role of Tate, with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio circling the project. The picture is being produced by Harry Potter’s David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, with Georgia Kacandes as exec producer and line producer. Production begins next year, with an $18M California production tax credit.

Sony recently won global rights on the project after a fierce bidding war. Deadline reported that Tarantino sparked to Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman’s deep knowledge of film history.

Sony handled overseas on Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012 and took that to a whopping $262.6M, or 62% of its $425.3M worldwide box office. Sony confirmed the news to Deadline about dating Tarantino’s upcoming pic.