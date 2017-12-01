EXCLUSIVE: Karen Rupert Toliver has been hired by Sony Pictures Animation as SVP Development, bringing aboard the exec who has spent the past decade at Fox Animation and before that Disney.

Most recently at Fox she helped spearhead development of Ferdinand, the next pic in the animation pipeline that hits theaters December 13. She also supervised the production of the studio’s Rio franchise and the last three Ice Age movies which grossed more than $3 billion combined at the global box office.

As a production executive at Walt Disney Animation Studios her projects included Brother Bear, Chicken Little and Meet the Robinsons. She also brought the book Frog Princess to the studio which became 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.

“As we build Sony Pictures Animation into a forward-looking studio we feel very fortunate to have Karen join our leadership team,” said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. “Her experience, intelligence and excellent taste will be a tremendous advantage to achieving our ambitious creative goals.”

Sony Animation most recently released The Star, which bowed to $9.8 million on November 17 and has grossed $25.1 million worldwide to date. The pic, co-financed with Walden Media, went out via Sony’s faith-based Affirm label and garnered an ‘A’ CinemaScore grade, and featured a loaded voice cast.

Upcoming for the division: Hotel Transylvania 3 (July 2018) and the animated Spider-Man movie from directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord (December 2018).