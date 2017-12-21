How this holiday-themed digital short got sliced for time from James Franco’s December 9 episode of Saturday Night Live is anyone’s guess. I’d list the skits that should have been bumped to make room, but better to get right to the goodies.

A commercial parody of all those gooey, just-this-side-of-watchable Hallmark Channel holiday movies, the short spotlights some too-close-for comfort faux movies like one in which Kate McKinnon plays a big-city career woman who quits to run her grandma’s Christmas tree farm, only to rekindle a high school romance with Franco’s Canadian-handsome actor. “Only catch – he’s Young Santa!” (“It’s either me or Christmas,” grouses the big-city boyfriend who works too much).

Then there’s a single mom (Heidi Gardner) who gets trapped in a snow globe (with Kenan Thompson as her “black co-worker with no backstory”), and Melissa Villaseñor as an ice skater who hits her head on a pole and becomes a princess – don’t ask – and falls in love with, yes, Prince Santa (Franco’s Canadian-handsome actor again).

As the gushing narrator says, these holiday charmers will leave you asking, “Wait, how do I know that actor?”

Check out the clip above. And no doubt on every SNL Christmas special Yet To Come.