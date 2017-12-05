UPDATE, with additional detail: Jordan Peele’s Get Out has landed at the top of Sight & Sound‘s annual critics list, with the hit debut named Film of the Year 2017. The BFI’s international magazine polled more than 180 critics, programmers and academics from around the world to secure the results which, for the first time, include a TV series in the Top 10: David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return came in 2nd.

At No. 3 is Luca Guadagnino’s lauded Call Me By Your Name. Rounding out the roster at No. 25 is Martin Scorsese’s Silence. The full list below has been updated due to late voting, and now includes Darren Aronofsky’s divisive mother!.

Get Out, from Blumhouse, QC Entertainment and Universal, was named Best First Film by the New York Film Critics Circle last week and Sunday night took the Best Screenplay prize from the LA Film Critics Association. With over $254M at the global box office, it’s also got multiple Indie Spirit noms, including Best Feature. So too does Call Me By Your Name which won the top prize from the LA critics on Sunday.

Films not in the English language to score mentions in the Top 20 include such Oscar submissions as Lucrecia Martel’s Zama (Argentina), Robin Campillo’s BPM (France) and Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless (Russia).

Race relations and LGBT stories feature prominently on the list as do female filmmakers including Martel, Valeska Grisebach, Agnès Varda, Lynne Ramsay and Claire Denis.

Topping the list last year was Germany’s Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann, followed by Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner Moonlight (which reappears on the list this year) and Paul Verhoeven’s Golden Globe laureate Elle.

Below is this year’s full Sight & Sound rundown:

1. Get Out, dir: Jordan Peele

2. Twin Peaks: The Return, dirs: Mark Frost, David Lynch

3. Call Me by Your Name, dir: Luca Guadagnino

4. Zama, dir: Lucrecia Martel

5. Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach

6. Faces Places, dir: Agnes Varda, JR

7. Good Time, dirs: Ben and Josh Safdie

8. Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

9. Dunkirk, dir: Christopher Nolan

9. The Florida Project, dir: Sean Baker

11. A Ghost Story, dir: David Lowery

12. BPM, dir: Robin Campillo

12. Lady Macbeth, dir: William Oldroyd

12. You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay

15. God’s Own Country, dir: Francis Lee

16. Personal Shopper, dir: Olivier Assayas

16. The Shape Of Water, dir: Guillermo del Toro

16. Strong Island, dir: Yance Ford

19. I Am Not Your Negro, dir: Raoul Peck

19. Lady Bird, dir: Greta Gerwig

19. Let the Sunshine In, dir: Claire Denis

19. Moonlight, dir: Barry Jenkins

19. mother!, dir: Darren Aronofsky

19. Mudbound, dir: Dee Rees

25. The Other Side Of Hope, dir: Aki Kaurismaki

25. Silence, dir: Martin Scorsese