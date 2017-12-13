Shelter PR partners Cara and Christine Tripicchio along with Marla Farrell just launched the company’s Film and Television Division with a big hire: Alicia Ramirez Wyld, the former Paramount SVP field publicity and targeted marketing.

Shelter PR, which has taken off in the three years since it began, already has deep roots in the film and television business having worked closely over the years with entities such as TNT, Netflix, FX, Sony Television as well as representing such multi-hyphenates as Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Samantha Bee and others, so it makes sense that they would formalize the division.

“On the heels of our three-year anniversary of opening the doors at Shelter PR, we are excited to take the company to the next level,” the Tripicchios and Farrell said in a statement. “Alicia is a highly respected, savvy and smart executive who is known for her innovative ideas and ability to execute campaigns on a global scale. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she is joining our team and look forward to expanding the company with Alicia playing a key role in the development of this new department.”

Wyld is well-regarded and well-known, having held senior positions at Focus Features, Warner Bros. and most recently Paramount. For about a decade on the Melrose lot at Paramount, she had many responsibilities. She oversaw regional publicity and promotions activities as well as all experiential marketing, Hispanic, African-American and Asian-American publicity, in addition to sports, religious and family outreach for the company’s films.

Her vast experience includes working on campaigns for Lost in Translation, The Pianist, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind as well as major franchises including Star Trek, World War Z, Transformers, Harry Potter, Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13 and also animated fare and franchises Rango and DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda.

Wyld also was instrumental in the publicity campaigns for films that went on to receive recent Academy recognition such as Selma, Nebraska, Anomalisa, Arrival and Fences.

Shelter PR was founded in 2014 and has offices in Los Angeles and New York. Its diverse client list also includes established and rising stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nnamdi Asomugha, Katherine Langford, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Bell, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Hari Nef, Jacob Tremblay, Will Poulter and Aaron Taylor Johnson (to name a few).