Late Night host Seth Meyers is a big fan of Animatronic Donald Trump, unveiled Tuesday at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents.

Reviews have not been kind to Animatronic Trump. Even Friend of Trump Fox News has noted the moving, talking figure more resembles a melange of Jon Voight, Angela Lansbury, Biff from Back to the Future: Part 2 and Hillary Clinton.

NBC

“I think, as our Christmas gift to ourselves, we’re just going to use that as our Trump picture from now on,” Meyers announced.

And then, he did.

For a Late Night gag about former director of National intelligence James Clapper having recently said Vladimir Putin appears to be handling Trump like one of his spies, Clapper’s headshot stared sternly at Animatronic Donald Trump. “I don’t think he’s been poisoned” yet by Putin, Meyers said of Trump, because “This is what he’d look like if poisoned.”

Animatronic Donald Trump’s face also hovered over a Trump tweet calling “FAKE NEWS” a WaPo report that said he had been close to rescinding the nomination of Justice Gorsuch prior to confirmation.

And, Animatronic Donald Trump held his own against British PM Theresa May’s photo as Meyers reported about their first phone conversation since May blasted Trump for retweeting Muslim-hate videos disseminated by an alt-right group in her country.